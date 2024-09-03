Amazon's Alexa devices appear to be politically biased.

Yes, those small devices you have spread around your house that you know are (definitely) listening to you but you just ignore that scary reality would like you to vote for one specific Presidential candidate this November, and it isn't Donald Trump.

In a series of videos that have since gone viral across social media, owners of Amazon Alex devices have been recording themselves asking questions about Kamala Harris and Trump, and getting two very different answers.

When the device is asked ‘Why should I vote for Donald Trump,' it refuses to answer the question about the former President while stating "I can not provide responses that favor a specific political party or candidate." Depending on the version of the Alexa, the responses seem to slightly differ, but each answer begins with that same statement.

When asked ‘Why should I vote for Kamala Harris,’ the device sidesteps that rule of not being able to provide a response about a political party or candidate and rattles off "many reasons" voters should vote for Harris.

"While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve her current position," the Alexa devices are recorded saying. "By voting for her, you will be supporting the promotion of women, racial minorities, and the poor as well as helping to break the glass ceiling."

A compilation video of people around the country asking Alexa why they should vote for each Presidential candidate stretches longer than eight minutes.

Nobody is going to be persuaded on who they are going to vote for by a hockey puck-shaped robot, but the fact that the machines throughout the video refuse to mention anything about Trump but rattle off all of Kamala's ‘accomplishments’ is outrageous. Election interference is the first phrase that comes to mind.

Oddly enough, Alexa failed to mention one single thing Harris has accomplished during her time as Vice President, but it did check the box of mentioning the color of her skin as a primary reason she should run the country.