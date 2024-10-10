OnlyFans Star Shares Horrifying Look At Carnage Of Hurricane Milton: VIDEOS

OnlyFans star Allie Rae is riding out Hurricane Milton, and it looks like a nightmare beyond words.

The hurricane is currently smashing Florida after making landfall late Wednesday night on the west coast of the state in the Tampa region.

Many have fled the area going north, south or inland, but some chose to bunker down and ride out the hurricane.

That's what Allie Rae - a huge OutKick fan - chose to do, and the destruction is unreal.

Allie Rae shares horrifying look at Hurricane Milton

The popular Instagram and OnlyFans star posted multiple updates from her building, and showed the incredible flooding, damage and lack of safe options to hide in.

You can watch her videos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rae also posted out on her Instagram story that the reason for not going to a shelter is because you have no idea what people will do, and that's not bad thinking. We all remember what happened in New Orleans with Hurricane Katrina.

I've reached out to Allie to see if she's safe since her last update, and haven't heard back yet. I'll make sure to update everyone when I do.

What I do know is it looks like she went through a terrible experience riding out Hurricane Milton Wednesday night, and the damage to her penthouse appears to be incredibly serious.

Even with extra layers of protection - as seen in the video below - the strength of the hurricane tore right through it.

Stay safe if you're in Florida, and let's all hope the damage can be fixed as quickly as possible. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.