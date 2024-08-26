OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Sounds Off On Big Ten Football

OnlyFans star Allie Rae is fired up for the college football season.

Rae, an OutKick fan favorite and reader of the site, is a massive Minnesota Gophers fan. I'm, obviously, a Wisconsin man.

That's led to some spicy sports arguments, but that's what the sport is all about. With the first full slate of games starting this Saturday, I had to reach out and pick her brain on what's to come for the Big Ten and Minnesota.

Allie Rae talks Minnesota football and Big Ten expansion

With Minnesota seemingly right in the middle of the pack, I needed to know what her expectations are for her favorite team.

"I think they are gonna be middle of the road (maybe around 7 wins) this year especially with the new teams coming in for the BIG10 - it’s definitely gonna be a more difficult conference," the popular Instagram personality told me. I am super excited to Koi Perich, our new highly anticipated local kid (safety)! And from our track record with (Antoine) Winfield and (Jordan) Nubin - he’s in good hands. I am also very excited to see how (Max) Brosmer does, he has a lot more weapons than he did at UNH.

Winning seven games this season probably means head coach P.J. Fleck's job is safe, but does Rae want him to stick around?

"[Laughing] Loaded question. Well, I feel like we have already invested 7-8 years in him now… the recruiting has been good. But I think with the new conference it’s harder to judge the next couple years, but Minnesotans are definitely eager to see something. We have to start competing for the BIG Ten," Rae further explained.

We also all have our game day routines and Rae's sounds like the same routine millions of bros across America have.

"I’ll wake up, throw on College Game day as well although I have to admit I don’t follow it that closely, I’ll engage with my Twitter community and then I usually try to find my cutest Gopher outfit before the game and then I make sure I have all my beer and snacks," she explained.

No shower beers it sounds like, but I think we can let that slide. As for her favorite snacks, it's all about "snacking on summer sausage and cheese" on game day.

How serious of a fan is Rae? She'll be in town for the game making the rounds with her fellow Gopher fans.

She told me, "So excited for the game Thursday you can find me at the Gopher Hole Tailgate Spot and KFAN tent. I will also be LIVE in studio at KFAN Power Trip Morning show Thursday Morning from 6-9am - discussing all Minnesota Sports!"

Now, look, I could use this opportunity to remind Rae that Wisconsin didn't just beat Minnesota last year, but has dominated the Gophers for the better part of three decades. That's a debate for another time.

As for expansion, it sounds like Rae isn't the biggest fan but understands the reality of the situation we're in - a pill many fans have had to swallow.

"I’m not the biggest fan of it, but it seems to be inevitable, with the other conferences growing as well. Oh I will always prefer the traditional ones, but it’s gonna be so fun to travel and see new teams," the passionate Minnesota fan explained.

That's more or less how I think a lot of fans feel. We best be embracing it, because realignment is here and not going away.

I can't wait for the Wisconsin/Minnesota game at the end of the season. Rae and I might have to figure out a bet to place on it. Do you have a specific game day routine or prediction for the season? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.