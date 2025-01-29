Alleged Drug Kingpin Arrested After Wife Gave Up Their Location With Bikini Vacation Instagram Posts

The wife of an alleged drug kingpin unknowingly played a huge role in his arrest. It was her bikini vacation Instagram posts that helped authorities track her husband, Luis Manuel Picado Grijalba, down.

The 43-year-old known as "Shock" was arrested in London at the airport back in December, reports Costa Rica’s director of Judicial Investigation Department.

Grijalba was on the US Drug Enforcement Administration's radar for several months and is accused of shipping cocaine from Limón, Costa Rica to the United States.

The alleged drug trafficker reportedly rarely traveled with his 32-year-old wife, Estefania McDonald Rodriguez, but bought $20,000 worth of plane tickets for his wife and family to vacation in Europe and joined them in Paris prior to his arrest.

It was Rodriguez's Instagram posts during her European vacation, according to The Sun, that helped authorities track him down. One in particular on the now deleted account showed the couple posing near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The DEA, with an international warrant in hand, coordinated with the UK's National Crime Agency to arrest Grijalba in London.

Who would have ever thought that bikini pics on Instagram would help take down an alleged drug kingpin

Grijabla appeared in court after his arrest and is still in custody fighting extradition to the United States. Costa Rica’s Attorney General Carlo Diaz praised the DEA's arrest of the alleged drug kingpin while also noting that they don’t have any charges against him.

"For us it is also an important capture, because we had not yet been able to attribute any criminal act to him in our country, but I repeat, he has been linked in some investigations to drug trafficking in Limón," Diaz reportedly said of the arrest.

The content game giveth and the content game sometimes taketh away. Rodriguez was living it up as the wife of an alleged drug kingpin. She was carefree, on the beach in her bikini, letting Instagram have all she had.

You can’t blame her for Shock's arrest. This is on him. He got careless and forgot why he rarely ever traveled abroad with his wife and family.

Now isn’t the time to delete your account either. You've got to lean into this and think about your future here. You've got a content game so hot the DEA is checking it out. I'm sure you can turn that into a legit business for yourself.

Keep the buzz going. Who knows, maybe land a movie deal about the whole ordeal. I'm wishing her nothing but the best.