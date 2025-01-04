Rare Footage Of Alleged Black Ops Snipers Surfaces, Is Insanely Impress: WATCH

An incredible video allegedly showing a pair of Delta Force snipers has resurfaced, and is going viral.

Delta Force has the most lethal and best-trained snipers on the planet, and, in all fairness, it's not even close.

The things a Unit sniper is capable of doing would blow the minds of the average civilian. Whether it's long-distance shots, or closing the distance at short range, you want no part of those guys.

Footage of alleged Delta Force snipers resurfaces.

Well, it appears some footage from around five years ago has resurfaced, and is definitely worth checking out.

The popular military YouTube channel 403_archive shared a video allegedly showing a pair of CAG snipers competing in the USASOC Sniper Competition back in 2019.

While it's impossible to prove the identity of the men (the identity of men serving in The Unit is a very sensitive secret the government goes to great lengths to protect), there are some indications from the gear and equipment that the two men are CAG shooters. I won't say much more past that. It could also be two men from SF, but that seems less likely.

Give the video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's absurdly impressive.

Did you notice something about that video? The two men - under NODs - didn't appear to miss a single shot. Not once, and they were shooting in the dark under night vision.

Imagine you're a bad guy coming through an area, and a guy 1,000 yards away just deletes you from the Earth when it's pitch black out.

You think you're a good shooter? You might be, but Delta shooters are wizards.

Be grateful guys like this exist, and be grateful they're on our side. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.