This All-Inclusive, Liberal Chant Is Taking Over The Country And Once You Hear It You'll Understand Why

Oh, you wanna start your Friday off with the banger of the year? Yes, I know it's only January, but I think we at least have our leader in the clubhouse.

Fine! We will. In a minute, of course.

There have been a ton of one-hit wonders over the years. Oddly enough, the song Friday by Rebecca Black comes to mind. If you're 30 or under, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

There was also that Call Me, Maybe song that tore across the country for an entire summer. Remember that gem? Incredible.

Maybe one-hit wonder isn't the right term here, come to think of it. That would imply that the song is a banger, but it's the only banger put out by the group/artist singing it.

That's not what we have here. What we have here is a banger that is so bad, you need to listen to it on repeat. So bad, it'll be stuck in your head all day. So bad, that you'll be rethinking everything.

Let's go ahead and introduce the world to Lib singer from Maine, Molly Gawler!

What a hit!

BANGER! Absolute banger from Liberal Molly here. 10/10. No notes. Perfection. How did the Dems lose with this sort of firepower on their team?

Black and indigenous people of color, black and indigenous people of color, lesbian, gay, bi, transgender, and queer, lesbian, gay, bi, transgender, and queer, Asian American Pacific Islander.

Just has a ring to it, right? Great tune, great lyrics, uplifting, inclusive. It's everything we want in a song.

This is the song of the winter right here, boys and girls. You wanna go out and party with the boys? You throw on BIPOC. You wanna play 18 and get the fellas going on the back nine? BIPOC. You're out at a bar and they have a stupid touch tunes machine in the corner? BIPOC on LOOP, baby!

You heard it here first. This song is about to be all over the place. TikTok. Instagram. Probably not Twitter, because it's mostly sane people. But everywhere else! Bluesky? God, it'll be the national anthem for those weirdos.

What a hit. What a way to start the weekend.