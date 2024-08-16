All Hell Breaks Loose At Austin Bar As Biggins' Throw Bombs & Yank Hair

There was some good old-fashioned ass-whoopin' going on Thursday night in Austin and the Steven Spielberg of 6th Street was there to catch it in literal 4k.

Those of you who've been following my work over the years know that I'm fascinated by the guy who records these fights. His work is like watching Cops, but you get the action BEFORE the Cops even arrive.

In this case, you get the punches as they're being thrown at Burnside's Tavern. You get the hair-pulling action before the 5-0s can arrive on the scene. You get the biggins' throwing bombs before the 5-0 horses trot in to break up the nonsense.

I know many of you hate to see these videos of Americans – and probably some undocumented – throwing haymakers and being sloppy drunks, but this is integral work going on here by the Spielberg of 6th Street.

It's citizen journalism. Do you think the local TV newsrooms are going to get out there and show the chaos on 6th street? Absolutely not. The stations barely have enough staff to cover Friday Night Lights. They have 10 people working in the weather department and five working in the newsroom.

Disgusting or not, this is journalism.

Does society NEED to see hoochies squaring off like a couple of sumos in the dohyō? It's an argument worth having because progress never occurs until the local politicians are pressured to do something and nothing scares them like video footage of the chaos reaching the eyes and ears of the voters.

In June, Austin police and the 6th Street bars worked together to crack down on crime and drunken nonsense that has plagued the bar scene. There have been two shootings in the last year, including one where a guy was shot and killed by police after pulling a gun outside of a club.

All eyes are on the Austin bar scene thanks to the Spielberg of 6th Street and actions are being taken to clean it up.

That said, you're not going to stop all of it, especially when the hoochies have a couple too many.