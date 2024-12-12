Sylvester Stallone's New Action Movie Looks Awesome, Features Loaded Cast: PREVIEW

"Alarum" with Sylvester Stallone looks like it's going to be a very fun movie.

The plot of the film is, "A retired assassin couple hide out in a resort in Belize until a plane crashes nearby. After retrieving a secret flash drive from the wreckage, they are forced back into their dangerous work when government operatives seek out the flash drive."

Sounds like my perfect kind of movie, and the trailer certainly is giving me high hopes. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trailer released for Sylvester Stallone's new movie "Alarum."

How awesome does this movie look? In my humble working class opinion, it looks like a ton of fun. It might not win many awards, but who cares?

It's the perfect kind of movie to watch while crushing a huge bowl of popcorn with a couple cold beers. Two assassins forced out of retirement over a flash drive found in a plane wreckage?

Sign me up.

Plus, the cast is absolutely stacked. Stallone is joined by Willa Fitzgerald and Scott Eastwood. For those of you who might know, Fitzgerald is criminally underrated. She was outstanding in "Fall of the House of Usher."

Hopefully, she brings that same kind of energy to "Alarum."

You can catch "Alarum" starting January 17, 2025, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.