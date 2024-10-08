Al Pacino Claims He Saw The Afterlife, And It Sounds Terrifying

Al Pacino wasn't impressed by what he saw after briefly losing his pulse.

The legendary actor had a serious medical situation in 2020 after catching COVID-19, and he revealed in a New York Times profile that his pulse actually stopped at one point before he was eventually brought back to life.

"Yeah. They said my pulse was gone. It was so — you’re here, you’re not. I thought: Wow, you don’t even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge," Pacino explained.

Al Pacino claims he saw the afterlife during a medical emergency.

What did he see when he lost his pulse and was on his way out of this world?

Nothing.

"It actually did. I didn’t see the white light or anything. There’s nothing there. As Hamlet says, ‘To be or not to be’; ‘The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.’ And he says two words: ‘no more.’ It was no more. You’re gone. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more," Pacino replied when asked if he had any "metaphysical ripples" to his pulse stopping.

Well, that's not a great development, and I certainly hope what Pacino saw isn't the actual afterlife. For those of us who are religious, we know it's not, but damn, pure darkness?

That sounds about as scary as it possibly can get. He claims there was nothing. He just faded away, memories gone and just saw black.

No light. Nothing.

Pure nightmare fuel.

Fortunately, Pacino's account isn't the only one. My grandfather (RIP) told me a story about how his best friend briefly died in a hospital before being brought back to life. He cussed out the nurses for keeping him alive because what he experienced was exactly what he was hoping for. What was it? I have no idea, but clearly a different experience than the legendary actor. What do you think about Pacino's claim? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.