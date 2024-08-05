Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing In California Nearly Takes Out Golfer Trying To Work On His Short Game

Potentially being hit by an airplane isn't exactly a worry when you're on the putting green working on your short game at a golf course, but one such man in California came incredibly close to being taken out by the tail of a plane that was forced into making an emergency landing.

An absolutely stunning security camera video shows the moment a Piper PA-28R-201 T Turbo Arrow III plane - a small aircraft that weighs under 3,000 pounds - pulled off an unbelievable emergency landing at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the lone person on board when the aircraft suffered engine failure shortly after taking off from nearby McClellan Airfield. Video footage shows the plane land nose-first just a few feet in front of the putting green, immediately spin sideways, and come to a stop right underneath where the security camera happened to be posted.

The golfer in the video can clearly be seen setting up for a practice chip shot when the plane comes out of nowhere causing him to virtually jump out of his own skin.

The pilot - who did an unbelievable job landing the plane - walked away virtually unscathed only to be treated later at a hospital for minor injuries.

Local fireman Justin Sylvia praised the pilot for his efforts.

"He had to crash land it right on the golf course," Sylvia said, according to Bunkered. "This is something we don’t see very often. The remarkable thing about this situation is no one was injured."

"There’s tons of people playing golf, there’s people in the pro shop. The fact that he was able to navigate the plane to a safe landing is something we don’t typically see.

Sylvia said that the pilot only suffered a scratch to his hand as a result of the emergency landing.

Haggins Oaks Golf Complex shared an update about the situation to its Facebook page expressing gratitude about the fact that nobody was harmed while sharing thanks to first responders and law enforcement who arrived at the scene.