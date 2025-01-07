Adult Content Creator's Attempt To Shame A Man Who Dared To Talk To Her At The Gym Backfired

Whether you're showing up to the gym in nothing but body paint or recording yourself while you work out for the purpose of trying to catch someone looking at you or God forbid talking to you, people have had enough of it.

That's not to say there aren’t creeps at the gym; there are. But too many have cried wolf on social media that you're not going to get the benefit of the doubt by simply hitting record while someone talks to you.

Adult content creator Violet Starr found that out when she tried to shame a man who dared talk to her at the gym. She hit record, he had an innocent exchange with her, and she tossed it up on TikTok expecting to get support from folks on the app.

The short clip where she wrote a text overlay of "This is why I don’t go to public gyms anymore" got the views she was after, just not the reaction.

The video shows her walking through a door, then down a hallway towards a couple of men. One of them stops her and asks,"Excuse me, what are you, like, a teacher?"

No wonder she doesn’t go to public gyms anymore. Can you imagine having to deal with that? It's completely unacceptable, but wait, this guy's not finished perpetrating his gym crimes.

After Starr responded by saying that she wasn’t, he added, "Because you’re so fit, beautifully fit, and you work out so hard, I thought maybe you were a teacher or something."

Attempt by adult content creator to shame man at gym backfired

Unacceptable. He needs to have his membership revoked immediately. You don’t ask adult stars whether they're instructors at the gym. That's too far and if you cross that line you don’t take it further by complimenting them on being fit.

No wonder she captioned the video, "That awkward gym moment made me want to skip … until you walked in."

She's not in the gym to answer any of your questions, especially not this line of questioning. Shockingly, those who commented on the clip thought this exchange wasn’t a big deal.

"[She goes] to the gym in revealing costumes with the intent of provoking a reaction from men so they can play the victim," one wrote, according to news.com.au.

"Costumes that reveal every nook and cranny of their bodies are not necessary for comfort or an effective workout. This shows that their intent is to provoke a reaction," another added.

"These women put on display what mother nature has designed to attract male attention and then act surprised when it works. It’s all an act," a third said.

Starr, before turning off the comments on the video, admitted that this particular clip was a tame interaction and tried to explain that she was using it to highlight other less tame encounters at the gym.

I don’t know if social media was buying it, but I've always been a fan of this fitness TikToker's "stares are welcome" approach compared to that of someone trying to induce fake outrage.

Please note that Violet Starr does not employ that approach. Whatever you do, don't ask her if she's an instructor because of how fit she is.