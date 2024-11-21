Adam Schefter's Wife, Sharri Maio, Is Mad Over 'Sex' Story On Podcast

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter has some explaining to do at home with his wife, Sharri Maio, after mentioning their "sex" life on a podcast.

During an appearance this week on the "This is Football" podcast, ESPN's stud NFL guy was asked a question about the "weirdest place" he's broken a story.

Schefter, 57, didn't hold back when he explained there was a time in a Denver hotel room when he was having sex "with this woman for the first time" and reporting on the Broncos. This bad boy of the bedroom says he had SEX right before breaking a BIG story.

"All day long I’ve been responding to texts about this, including my wife this afternoon. My wife didn’t appreciate the story as much as other people, I’d say. I should point that out. Some people enjoy it — my wife, not as much," Schefter told WEEI listeners Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Schefter didn't hold back about his sex life with his wife

"I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended — I think it was for eight games for substance abuse — so as I continued to lay there, confirm it, and got the job done, Kevin," Schefter told podcast host Kevin Clark.

You dog, you!

There you have it.

Don't be shocked if this is the last time you hear Adam Schefter talks about his sex life. Sharri's clearly not impressed by this locker room talk.