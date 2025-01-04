Actress Aubrey Plaza's Husband Has Passed Away At 49

Hollywood filmmaker Jeff Baena, the husband of Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, has passed away at the age of 47. Authorities believe that he took his own life.

Baena had more than a dozen films to his credit, including the popular horror films, "Life After Beth," and the comedy drama "The Little Hours." One of his earliest breaks was being one of the screenwriters of "I Heart Huckabees," starring Dustin Hoffman and Lily Tomlin.

Baena was found dead in a Los Angeles-based home by an assistant, who then called the authorities.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WAS NO SIGN OF FOUL PLAY

Plaza and Baena dated for over a decade after they first connected in 2011. She would later star in the Baena-directed film "Life After Beth," starring John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon.

The couple, for the most part, were able to stay out of the spotlight, even hiding their wedding ceremony from tabloids and fans. Plaza shocked fans and friends in a 2021 social post, calling Baena her "darling husband."

There has been no comment from Plaza or her representatives thus far.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.



