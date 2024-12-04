Aaron Rodgers' Ex Shailene Woodley Still Cries About 'Toxic' Relationship With The Quarterback

Shailene Woodley is giving Jets fans a glimpse at what their future is going to look like after Aaron Rodgers leaves. There will be tears shed, although as it stands right now, there won’t be too many fond memories from his time in New York.

The 33-year-old actress was once engaged to the future Hall of Fame quarterback and tried to make it work more than once with him. She eventually called it quits for good in early 2022 because, "everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change."

I think Jets fans in the midst of a complete disaster of a season can relate. But unlike Jets fans, Woodley says the "toxic" relationship with Rodgers was also "beautiful."

She mentioned her relationship with the over the hill quarterback during an interview with Outside. She said, without mentioning his name, "I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022." Adding that she had chosen to remain in a "toxic situation."

That "awful, traumatic thing," having to do with remaining in a "toxic situation," happens to coincide with the timeframe she broke up with Rodgers. She explained, "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

Shailene Woodley admits she had a hard time after her breakup with Aaron Rodgers

It took some help from her best friend to get back on her feet, but Woodley still gets emotional discussing the relationship she had with Aaron Rodgers. Prior to alluding to her relationship with him, she admitted that she still cries about it.

"I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," Woodley said. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."

Jets fans are right with her all the way up until that last sentence. His time as a Jet has been anything but beautiful. Although there will be tears shed for years thinking about what could have been.

What if Rodgers never got injured? What if he had two full seasons as the quarterback? If Shailene Woodley needs a shoulder to cry on, there are plenty of fans who can relate with her heartache.

What could have been…