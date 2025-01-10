Preview For New Action Movie Is Pure Electricity, Features Star Actor: WATCH

Jason Statham's new action movie "A Working Man" looks pretty solid.

The plot of Statham's latest action film is described as, "Levon Cade (Jason Statham) left his ‘profession’ behind to live a simple life working construction and spending time with his daughter. But when his boss's teenage daughter vanishes, he's called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. Levon's hunt for the missing college student takes him to the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life."

Does that get your pulse racing a little bit? It should, and if it doesn't, then I can promise the trailer will. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trailer released for Jason Statham's new movie "A Working Man."

What do we all think of the trailer? I think it looks very solid. Does Statham more or less play the same character in every single movie he does?

Sure, but who cares? The man is one of Hollywood's last true action stars. You always know what you're going to get with a Statham film.

He's the good guy, he's going to kill bad guys and, almost always, he's going to come out on top. He's made a career in that kind of role, and it seems to be working because his movies are very popular.

Now, he's bringing people a new one with "A Working Man." It's the definition of a popcorn flick, and I don't say that as a bad thing. Sometimes, you need a movie you can just sit back and crack open a couple of beers along with a big bowl of popcorn.

You can catch "A Working Man" starting March 28. I'll 100% be giving it a shot. Let me know what you think of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.