Insane Cockpit Footage Goes Viral Of A-10 Obliterating Bad Guys: WATCH

An incredible video of an A-10 putting in work is going viral.

As OutKick readers know, we're big supporters of the military, and I love military history. Hearing stories of American heroes and watching combat footage will never get old

That leads us to some absolutely stunning footage for today.

A-10 cockpit footage goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @aviation.rare posted cockpit footage from an A-10 providing close air support in what I believe is Afghanistan, judging by the mountains.

This will be one of the coolest videos you'll see all week. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know or are too young to understand, the A-10 is an insane piece of military equipment.

It's essentially a punch of firepower attached to a joystick more than it is a traditional plane. The entire purpose of the A-10 is to come in and smack targets at close range.

The GAU-8 Avenger fires a 30mm round, and nobody on the planet wants to be on the business end of it. If you are, then you're almost certainly dead.

The video also does a great job of showing the incredible skill and talent of the pilots who have to come flying in and shoot bad guys at dangerously close ranges. Hearing him tell the guys on the ground to button up was awesome. What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.