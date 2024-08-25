49ers & Raiders Fans Close Out The Preseason With A Bloody Brawl

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their preseason at home on Friday night against the San Francisco 49ers. There was plenty of chaos on and off the field.

First let's cover what took place on the field before we head up into the stands where a fan took a folding chair to another fan's face. The game ended in chaos after a Hail Mary turned into lateral attempts.

The Niners were trying to break a 24-24 tie and steal a win in the last second. That didn't happen, and the two teams settled for the saddest thing in all of sports; a tie.

If we're factoring in the wild brawl that took place in the stands among the finest that the Raiders and 49ers fan bases have to offer, then the 49ers left Allegiant Stadium with the win.

Although they didn't exactly earn the win by adhering to the highest standards of fighting in the stands. What do you expect from those who can't go to a game without punching someone?

When it comes to Raiders and 49ers fans, they had to prove that the move to Vegas wasn't going to put an end to the fans beating the hell out of each other.

The two teams aren't going to play each other in the regular season. So they really didn't have any other choice but to engage in a bloody brawl during the final preseason game of the year for both teams.

The 49ers and Raiders fan rivalry is still going strong

Let's take a look at the footage which picks up in the middle of the brawl. There are fans attempting to break things up with some pushing and shoving.

As the camera moves closer, a 49ers fan with a folding chair can be seen smashing it into the face of a Raiders fan who is lying flat on his back. There's a woman with a cane and a 49ers belt in the middle of the action.

Security makes its way over and, with the help of a couple of other fans, they're able to get the folding chair armed fan to stop smashing the Raiders fan's face in.

The Raiders fan's face is covered in blood as he makes his way to his feet and acts like he wants more. When they see what appear to be gang signs thrown up as the two sides go their separate ways.

It's good to have football back!