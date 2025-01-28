'Yellowstone' Prequel Gets Epic Inside Look, Will Amp Up Fans: WATCH

"1923" fans have another preview of what is coming in season two.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and focuses on the Duttons rise to power in Montana, and it's every bit as good as the original saga.

The show is now gearing up for its second season starting February 23rd on Paramount+.

"1923" inside look released.

With the show's return just a month away, more promos and information are coming out to amp up fans who can't wait for the new season.

That includes an awesome inside look released Monday, and I can guarantee you fans of the hit series created by Taylor Sheridan aren't going to want to miss it.

Watch the inside look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think I speak for "1923" fans when I say I can't wait to see what we get with the new season. Season one was epic, and ended with the fate of the land up in the air.

Now, we know how it's going to conclude, obviously. The Duttons are going to ultimately win because they still hold the land in the "Yellowstone" timeline.

That doesn't mean there won't be a lot of killing that unfolds along the way. That's what fans want to see, and I can guarantee you that's what Taylor Sheridan is going to deliver.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

We'll find out what happens in a little under a month, and I can't wait to soak it all up. Are you a "1923" fan? Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.