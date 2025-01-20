'Yellowstone' Prequel Drops Insanely Intense Preview For New Season: WATCH

"1923" fans have an awesome look at the upcoming second season of the hit series.

The "Yellowstone" prequel series with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren focuses on the Duttons' rise to power in Montana and the battle to…..*WAIT FOR IT*……protect the land against sinister outside forces.

The first season was outstanding, and every bit as good as the original saga. Fans have been waiting for an extended look at season two and now have one.

"1923" trailer promises chaos.

The full trailer for season two of "1923" was released over the weekend, and it looks like there will be plenty of blood flowing.

Specifically, Spencer's role as a violent man who might be the key to the future of the ranch was a major focus point. Read into as much as you'd like.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that preview didn't raise your heart rate a little bit, then I have to ask if you're even a real fan. It's important to remember that Spencer Dutton's connection to the lineage of "Yellowstone" has long been a theory debated among fans.

Is he John Dutton's grandfather? Something tells me that question and many others will be answered in the coming episodes/seasons.

All I know for sure is that if season two is anywhere near as exciting and fun as season one, then we're in for an awesome ride.

You can catch season two of "1923" starting February 23 on Paramount+. Have any predictions or fun theories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.