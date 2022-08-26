Cueto, White Sox Need Strong Rebound Tonight

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox, 8:10 ET

Some teams are like a toxic relationship. You keep pouring your hope into them that they will change or there will be a different outcome because you just believe. That’s kind of how I feel about the White Sox right now.

Last night, I took the White Sox on the moneyline. They were winning 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth. In fact, they had two outs in the bottom of the ninth. In fact, they had the third out in their mitt. A fly ball down the line and their left fielder let it bounce out of his glove in foul territory. I get it is a challenge playing foul balls – you have to worry about fans (not as much now with the netting), but you have to worry about the wall for sure. Still, this was in the guy’s glove and it bounces out. The hitter gets a new life, and bam, home run. Tie game. The White Sox go on to lose in extra innings.

Today should be different. Today they face a Diamondbacks team that isn’t fighting for much for the rest of this season. Tommy Henry is going for them. Henry is a 25-year-old rookie that is starting the fifth game of his young career. In two road starts, he has allowed seven earned in 10.1 innings. That wasn’t one bad game. And, if we are being fair, it wasn’t two bad games, it was two five-inning starts where he allowed three runs and four runs. Still, he has allowed 19 hits and nine walks in 22.2 innings to start his career. So, he is allowing a lot of baserunners in a short period of time. The White Sox are somehow offensively challenged despite the big names on their roster, but against Henry runs should come across the plate.

This is another game they shouldn’t waste from Johnny Cueto. Cueto has been nothing short of spectacular for the White Sox. I’ve talked about the numbers quite a bit, but let’s just focus on August. He has gone 30.2 innings in four starts, and he has allowed just six earned runs. Good for a 1.76 ERA in the month. He has allowed quite a few hits this month (32), but 12 of those came in the game against Texas where he still went eight innings and allowed just three earned runs.

Cueto and the White Sox need this one. The books must not have much faith in them, as they are getting plus money for the run line in a game they clearly have the better pitcher and better team. I’m taking them on it at +120.

