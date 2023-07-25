Cubs Will Take Opener Of City Series

Videos by OutKick

Cubs vs. White Sox, 8:10 ET

This is something of a rivalry week in baseball as we see some new series kick-off on this Tuesday. For example, you have the interleague matchups between Oakland and San Francisco, Miami and Tampa Bay, Texas and Houston, Yankees and Mets, and of course, the Cubs and White Sox. These Chicago franchises are on very different paths this season, something that was expected, but the paths are a bit of a surprise.

The Chicago Cubs weren’t expected to contend this year, and realistically, they still aren’t contending. The chances of them making the playoffs are pretty slim still. They are seven games back in the division and five games back of the last Wild Card spot. The Cubs are still below .500 for the season but they are playing two series before the trade deadline that are winnable and they could potentially be vaulting themselves into consideration for run towards the playoffs. The issue is that trade deadline approaches so quickly and the Cubs have some very enticing talent to trade away. As a fan, I hope they keep the players and try to make a run. A competitive team is more interesting than one that folds every July. Anyway, they send out Kyle Hendricks to the mound today. He is a guy who’s name has been floated in rumors but isn’t the biggest prize that is being considered. He has a 3.38 ERA overall, but most of his success has come on the road has he has a 2.53 ERA. White Sox hitters have been pretty solid against Hendricks over his career.

Michael Kopech takes on the Cubs in the series opener of a four-game set. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

I mentioned that the White Sox and the Cubs are on different paths right now. Two years ago, the White Sox were expected to have multiple years of playoff runs and dominance. This year they are absolutely terrible. They seem like they don’t enjoy playing together, and nothing has clicked. The optimism has been sucked from the sky around the South Side of Chicago and there is very little reason to be excited about the White Sox. They have all the talent they should need, but like the Padres, talent doesn’t always equate to success. Tonight they send out one of their younger arms that hasn’t quite panned out the way they expected, Michael Kopech. Kopech hasn’t had a bad season, he is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA, but it seems like they are slightly worried about him getting injured. Maybe that makes sense when your team isn’t contending to be a bit cautious so he is available for next year. Just once over his past five starts has he completed five innings. Only one hitter has more than three at-bats against him and no one has more than one hit.

The indications would say to take the White Sox in this game, but they have been so bad, and the Cubs have actually been playing pretty good baseball lately. For example, the Cubs are 4-1 over the past five games and the Sox are 1-4 over their past five games. I’m going to take the Cubs in this game as this team looks to make a push for relevance before the trade deadline and the Sox are just going through the motions.

