Cubs Take Down Pirates Today

Cubs vs. Pirates, 6:35 ET

This is a really general question that I don’t expect anyone to comment on in the comment section. If you’re reading this article, it is for a purpose. That purpose is because you want to bet on games. I really have no idea why anyone would watch the Cubs and Pirates play this late in the season otherwise. I guess the only reason to watch would be if you know someone on the squad, or if you truly love baseball. Luckily, I love betting on baseball and I have a play in this one.

Wade Miley has been solid for the Cubs on the season, but he was rocked in his most recent start. His numbers fluctuate greatly due to how few starts he has, but no matter how you look at it, the start he had against Miami was bad. He went just three innings and allowed two home runs and seven runs overall. Only three of them were earned, but still, he was hit pretty hard. That was his first truly bad start of the year, but I have to imagine the Cubs are looking at most of his games like they are bullpen games. He had two nice outings in May, but since his return in September, he is basically allowed 75 pitches. I don’t know if that will be increased in this one. His best outing came against these Pirates back in May – he went seven innings and allowed just one hit.

The Pirates are using Johan Oviedo as their starter. He’s been hit or miss in his starts for the Pirates. In his most recent outing, he allowed three earned runs in four innings. One of his biggest issues the Pirates need to shore up is the walks that he issues. In 13.2 innings with the Pirates, he has allowed 14 walks, compared to just nine hits. He does have one start against the Cubs on the year and two total appearances. He has covered 6.2 innings and allowed four earned runs to them. He also had 11 hits allowed. Both of those games were when he was with the Cardinals.

Oviedo has so many issues with walking hitters that I think the Cubs will have more opportunities to win the game. Miley didn’t show me anything good in his last game, but the way he pitched against the Pirates before, I think he has a real chance to produce a good outing. I’m taking the Cubs at -120 to win the game.

