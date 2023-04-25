Cubs Should Play Great Behind Steele

Videos by OutKick

Padres vs. Cubs, 7:40 ET

Baseball hasn’t been consistent enough for me this season. I’ve had bad stretches and good stretches, but I do love that every day we get a ton of different opportunities to win games. Once we get more data and start seeing the trends of splits, it should become a bit more consistent. Either way, I have a good feeling for this one.

I am a Cubs fan. I always feel like I should at least mention that every so often when I write about this team. I also am a realist. I thought they would suck last season, and they certainly weren’t very good. I also said I think they will be competitive and pretty good this year. Around .500 or better is basically what I was looking at. It seems to once again be true. One of their bright spots this season has been their pitching staff. Collectively, they have a 3.67 ERA and are holding opponents to a .214 batting average. Justin Steele is one of the main reasons for the success the staff is having. He currently has four consecutive quality starts and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any start. Padres hitters have been okay against him but nothing special in the 21 at-bats against him.

Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres has been allowing runs in each start this season. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Padres are slowly but surely seeming to put it together. As a believer in the San Diego squad, I feel like I need to support them in certain situations. This doesn’t feel like an opportune situation to take them in. They have played better than the Cubs lately. The Padres have won four of their past five games and part of that coincides with the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. He has to give that offense a little more confidence, not to mention the added protection. Blake Snell is taking the ball for the Padres and he’s been decent, but not great. Certainly not the Ace of the staff that he is capable of being. Snell has allowed at least two earned runs in all four starts and three or more earned runs in three starts. Cubs hitters haven’t seen much of Snell either, but are 9-for-37 on the season.

I’m taking the Cubs through five in this game. I actually think they can win the full game and even cover the spread in this one. Steele is pitching so well and Snell is not pitching great. If we assume the consistency from both pitchers we will see a final score of something like 4-2 Cubs. I’ll play the Cubs through five at -120. I’ll also sprinkle the moneyline and run line.

