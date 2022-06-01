Cubs’ Jonathan Villar Sent To The IL With A Freak Mouth Injury

Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar was sent to the 10-day IL Monday afternoon, and now we’ve finally learned why. According to Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro, Villar was using an exercise band that eventually snapped, sending him to the ER.

Yikes.

Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped back into his mouth, causing the injury and requiring the significant dental work. https://t.co/PubyWwl2K7 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 30, 2022

Villar was having himself a fine season in Chicago thus far, batting .239 with two homers and 12 RBI. Most importantly, the 31-year-old has played in 32 games in 2022, more games played than two of his past three seasons. Villar played in 142 contests with the Mets in 2021, so he was really beginning to find his role for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, his workout band had other plans that likely shattered his teeth. A blow to the Cubs depth that will surely require a few weeks to heal.