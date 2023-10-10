Cubs Employee Hospitalized After Contact With ‘Foreign Substance’ Near Wrigley Field

Videos by OutKick

A Chicago Cubs employee was hospitalized after opening a package containing a suspicious substance in a building near Wrigley Field.

A Hazmat Level 1 call went out Tuesday afternoon for 1101 West Waveland Avenue (the American Airlines Conference Center), and police and firefighters responded to the scene. Fire officials say a man opened a package at the scene then transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The man was burned by some type of powder enclosed in an envelope. A bomb squad remained on the scene throughout the afternoon.

There are still many CFD personal and vehicles at the scene https://t.co/qVhbibPlfm pic.twitter.com/UyR26tF4lU — Trent 🇺🇸 (@tnertz) October 10, 2023

The Cubs released the following statement: “This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland.

“We immediately notified authorities, which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response. The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

“At this time, we have not been asked to leave the building or shelter in place while the safety assessment and investigation is underway.”

You can listen to the police scanner here:

#ChicagoScanner #Chicago



Level 1 hazmat for a suspicious substance



Person opening mail was burned by some type of powder enclosed in an envelope



Transported to Illinois Masonic and #CFD Hazmat personnel are going with for decontamination



Add’l ambulances staged

Clark/Waveland pic.twitter.com/Iu3VTUch50 — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) October 10, 2023

This is a developing story.