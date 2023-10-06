Crocs Unveils Wacky Cowboy Boot Crossover

Videos by OutKick

Fashion is all about making statements, and Crocs, Inc. certainly made one on Thursday.

The iconic footwear company decided it would be a great idea to combine their signature footwear with cowboy boots. I’m sure at this point you’ve got a lot of questions, mostly, what in the world they look like?

Here’s an image of the new product from the company’s website. The shoes will officially go on sale on October 23rd.

Got that? Have you processed the image, and still have questions? Frankly, I do too.

The most striking element of the shoe is the spur attached behind the heel, which the New York Post reported is detachable.

“The boot is a fashion statement to say the least, boasting shiny black Crocskin texture, Western-inspired embroidery and a first-of-its-kind detachable charm, or Jibbitz, that’s a spin-able spur for the heel strap of the boot,” the article reads.

Even with that description, it’s a strange attempt at fashion to say the least. What’s even stranger is that they think there’s a demographic that will pay $120 for the shoes once they go on sale.

Social media is split, with at least one X user saying she would wear them, and others saying they were dreadful. The shoes will go on sale for a limited time at the end of the month.

Crocs Has A Knack For Thinking Outside The Box

Surprisingly, this isn’t Crocs first attempt at making unconventional shoes. Earlier this month, the company launched Shrek-themed clogs that many people thought were hideous.

Additionally, Crocs released a line of KFC-themed shoes in February of 2020. That should have been the first sign that that year would be unpredictable and strange.

So if you want to expand your footwear horizons, maybe you should look into these particular Crocs. But if you want to head into the weekend on the safer side, stick with sneakers.