NIGHTMARE FUEL: Shocking Crocodile Caught On Film

Videos by OutKick

The animal thunderdome is back in action and this time it includes unbelievable footage of a crocodile.

One of the things we like to preach here at OutKick is that you should always keep your head on swivel when it comes to nature and the animal thunderdome.

While National Geographic might have you think wild animals are cute and fun to pet, I can promise you that’s simply not the case.

Whether it’s a shark attack, crocodiles or alligators causing trouble, bison or something else, nature can be a problem.

Enter a shocking large crocodile captured on video.

A massive crocodile is going viral. (Photo by DEA / G.SIOEN/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Massive crocodile filmed in Malaysia.

A stunning TikTok video shows a crocodile of horrifying size filmed in a river near Kuching, Malaysia. When I say horrifying, I mean the stuff that’s straight nightmare fuel.

It looks like it crawled out of the depths of hell, traveled through a portal being run by demons and landed here in our world among humans.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Send in the troops right now to drag that thing out of the banks of the river and put it somewhere not within miles of humans.

That crocodile is absolutely big enough to take down your little kayaking trip in brutal and bloody fashion. You think you’re going to beat that creature back with your little paddle?

No chance, folks. Absolutely not. That croc will tear you in half as an appetizer. This is why I don’t go out into nature without a firearm. You never know what or who you might encounter out in nature.

I like my chances a lot more against a crocodile if I can throw lead than if I have to try to beat it swimming away.

Are crocodiles dangerous? (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

I’d also like to go on record right now and make it clear any and all future travel plans I might have had are suspended. I won’t be going near that country until we shut it down and figure out what is going on with giant crocodiles. Let me know what you would do if you saw one of these beasts in the wild at david.hookstead@outkick.com.