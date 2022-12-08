Croatian Fan Ivana Knoll Tells Piers Morgan There’s No Reason To Be Worried She’ll Be Killed In Qatar For Showing Cleavage

With a quarterfinal World Cup match looming against Brazil, cleavage-sportin’ Croatian superfan Ivana Knoll has been hitting the media circuit this week including a stop to chat with Piers Morgan.

The European media still can’t believe the Qatari government hasn’t beheaded the Miami-based Knoll for dumping out the cleav for the last month as the Croatians have made their way through the tournament. Morgan is clearly in disbelief over what he’s seeing, especially after the English wives and girlfriends were warned to cover their shoulders and don’t wear anything that would piss off the Muslim country rulers.

“Women, men, kids take pictures with me,” Knoll told Morgan during Wednesday’s interview.

And she’s not lying.

Local women want clearly think she’s a hero. Local men can’t believe their eyes. Media outlets can’t stop interviewing her.

Let’s face it, the Qatar World Cup will be remembered for the Instagram model and her cleavage. It’ll be talked about in Internet history books.

Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia poses for a photo with the fans prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Knoll was asked by Morgan about facing any “resistance,” but once again, she made it clear that the locals haven’t said a word. “No, to be honest. I’ve been very surprised, very happy, they [the Qataris] accept my clothing,” she told the talk show host.

Also appearing on the show was Qatari entrepreneur Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi who has criticized Ivana for putting on a show. Mohammed famously said that Qatari men were snapping photos of the busty model, “not because they like her but because they don’t like the way she is mis-dressed on regards to our culture. You can confirm this with any local Qatari Probably to report it.”

Ivana Knoll in her element at the Qatar World Cup. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Mohammed also noted that Ivana would “look good” in a traditional Qatari dress called an abaya. Ivana, who clearly never went shopping at a local mall on an off-day, tells Morgan that she was shocked by the modesty rules that required certain clothes. “Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all of that,” the 30-year-old fired back.

Let’s face it, Qatar doesn’t want to cause any scenes while under the microscope. The rainbow flag drama has slowed way down. It doesn’t seem like people are being thrown out of stadiums like they were during the first two weeks and there haven’t been riots over lack of beer in the stadiums.

It appears from all indications that we’re about to get through the World Cup without IG models going missing or fans being tortured at mid-field. What a World Cup it has been.

Even the locals can’t get enough of the Instagram model. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)