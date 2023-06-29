Cristiano Ronaldo’s Model Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Puts On A Content Clinic During Yacht Trip In Italy

Videos by OutKick

Model Georgina Rodriguez continues to prove that she’s the biggest star in soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. As if her twerking lessons weren’t enough proof, she put on a show this week during the couple’s family yacht vacation.

The 29-year-old was ready for action and brought a variety of bikinis along for the trip to Italy. She wasted no time turning the vacation into a content clinic. Which if you’ve been paying attention to Ronaldo’s better half is nothing new for her.

Spanish influencer Georgina Rodriguez at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not easy to steal the spotlight from one of the most recognizable names in soccer, but Georgina manages to make it look extremely easy. Her weeklong stream of content was documented on Instagram for her more than 50 million followers.

the content features plenty of the Spanish influencer’s multiple bikini looks from the trip and has racked up millions of likes. Ronaldo makes some appearances in the pictures and undoubtedly serves as the Instagram boyfriend for a few of them as well.

The yacht trip and bikini content were just the beginning of the headlines for Georgina. The model/influencer and Netflix star can now add GUESS model to her resume.

The clothing company announced that they brought her onboard to be the face of the AW 2023 GUESS and Marciano campaign. The company recognizes that she’s a superstar.

The Work Never Ends For Georgina Rodriguez

In fact, the company’s Chief Creative Officer, Paul Marciano, said as much about Georgina. He said about the campaign, “We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to catch a glimpse into this superstar’s life of glamour.”

“Georgina is a strong, confident, and determined woman,” Paul continued. “This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty but also her sensuality, dynamism, and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the brands’ vision and style.”

There you have it. A full week of work in the books for the model, mother, and newest GUESS model. A vacation, a content clinic, and a new modeling gig.