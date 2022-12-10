Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears Leaving World Cup Stage For Last Time

Is has been a very difficult year for Cristiano Ronaldo. At age 37, this will almost definitely be the international soccer superstar’s last World Cup.

Portugal fell 1-0 to Morrocco, the first African team ever to advance to the FIFA World Cup Semifinals. Ronaldo was in tears as he left the field.

After scoring in Portugal’s first game of the tournament against Ghana, things went sideways for Cristiano Ronaldo. That would be his last point of the tournament. He was subbed out of all 3 group stage games. After the final group game against South Korea, he appeared to have a confrontation with his head coach on the sideline.

He did not start in either the group of 16 game against Switzerland or in their last game against Morrocco. He came on as a sub in both games and had little to no effect on the games.

With Ronaldo Gone, Is Messi Next?

At 35, is this the last World Cup tour for Messi? Argentina’s run continues Tuesday against Croatia. Ronaldo and Messi are the two best of their generation without question. Messi has been amazing at both club and for country.

Messi has scored a goal in each of the last 4 World Cups and has 10 goals and 7 assists in 24 games.

Ronaldo’s goal v. Ghana gave him a goal in 5 straight World Cups. He is the first to do that. He has tallied 8 goals and 2 assists in his 22 World Cup Games.