Cris Collinsworth Gets Destroyed For His Love Affair With Josh Allen

Move over Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth is back in town and he’s ready to love on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Millions of Americans were treated to Collinsworth fawning over the Bills quarterback to a level that had some believing Josh Allen is living in a love triangle with these NFL analysts who cannot find a fault with the gunslinger.

Weeks after Romo lusted over Allen during a game against the Chiefs, it was Collinsworth’s turn to take a ride with the AFC East title on the line in Miami. Mr. Pro Football Talk didn’t disappoint. Whether it was lusting over Josh’s arm strength, or Josh running for first downs, or Josh’s ability to make an interception look beautiful, Collinsworth was in rare form and didn’t disappoint during the Bills’ 21-14 win.

Cris Collinsworth and Tony Romo have a battle going for the attention of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Sunday, it will be Tony Romo’s turn as CBS has the rights to the Steelers-Bills game at 1 ET. / Getty Images

“Cris Collinsworth slobbering over Josh Allen when he has two interceptions is extremely weird. It’s like he has a strange obsession with Allen or something,” one fan noted on Twitter as Collinsworth lusted over the QB.

“The way Chris Collinsworth has been glazing Josh Allen all game is disgusting. Get off his meat,” another wrote.

But there’s bad news for Cris heading into the playoffs.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call of the Steelers-Bills game on Sunday at 1 ET.

Tony Romo will be back in town with something to prove. Prepare yourself, America.

chris collinsworth when he sees josh allen on the field sunday night pic.twitter.com/5ZVbIah4eY — josh houtz (@houtz) January 5, 2024

I don’t watch UFC but I’d pay money to watch Cris Collinsworth and Tony Romo fight for Josh Allen’s love. These dudes love him so much they’d die for him. So odd. — Chris Milano (@JetfanChris24) January 8, 2024

Josh Allen and Chris Collinsworth are going to have a very athletic child. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) January 8, 2024

Chris Collinsworth and this TV crew haven’t stopped kissing Josh Allen’s ass all game long.



Stop with these FALSE NARRATIVES! People aren’t blind to the propaganda!



HC Sean McDermott just blamed Josh Allen for the bad pass to end the half yet the commentators are showing… — Edwin🎙️ (@EdwinSphere) January 8, 2024

I wish Cris Collinsworth would just deliver his love letter to Josh Allen personally instead of making the entire nation listen to it for 2+ hours… — Hannah Girgente (@hannahwoj0) January 8, 2024

Chris Collinsworth during the entire first half talking about Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/VynFt2bLSx — George Reed Jr (@GeorgeReedFF) January 8, 2024

Collinsworth 🤝🏻 Romo



Orgasm on Josh Allen scramble throws — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) January 8, 2024

Cris Collinsworth anytime Josh Allen passes the football pic.twitter.com/pngmeRfOYK — ✭ LET•|}/|{•CÖK ✭ (@Johnny2Js) January 8, 2024

Josh Allen now has 18 interceptions and 6 fumbles this season… and Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth loved every one. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) January 8, 2024

Collinsworth anytime Josh Allen hits the field: pic.twitter.com/cNpoLO19Eh — JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) January 8, 2024