Cris Collinsworth Gets Destroyed For His Love Affair With Josh Allen

Move over Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth is back in town and he’s ready to love on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Millions of Americans were treated to Collinsworth fawning over the Bills quarterback to a level that had some believing Josh Allen is living in a love triangle with these NFL analysts who cannot find a fault with the gunslinger.
Weeks after Romo lusted over Allen during a game against the Chiefs, it was Collinsworth’s turn to take a ride with the AFC East title on the line in Miami. Mr. Pro Football Talk didn’t disappoint. Whether it was lusting over Josh’s arm strength, or Josh running for first downs, or Josh’s ability to make an interception look beautiful, Collinsworth was in rare form and didn’t disappoint during the Bills’ 21-14 win.
“Cris Collinsworth slobbering over Josh Allen when he has two interceptions is extremely weird. It’s like he has a strange obsession with Allen or something,” one fan noted on Twitter as Collinsworth lusted over the QB.
“The way Chris Collinsworth has been glazing Josh Allen all game is disgusting. Get off his meat,” another wrote.
But there’s bad news for Cris heading into the playoffs.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call of the Steelers-Bills game on Sunday at 1 ET.
Tony Romo will be back in town with something to prove. Prepare yourself, America.
