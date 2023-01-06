Criminal Profiler Reveals Reason Why Idaho Murder Suspect May Have Spared Eyewitness

Thursday, a probable cause filing revealed that one of the surviving roommates of the Idaho quadruple murder did not sleep through the attack, as originally stated, but spotted the assailant.

Identified as D.M., the woman awoke at 4 a.m, opened the door, and saw a black-clad figure inside the home. The man then walked toward her but passed by without contact.

Police suspect the figure was 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, whom they extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.

By leaving D. M. be, she was able to provide police with a physical description that led to his arrest.

He was “at least 5 feet, 10 inches” and “not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows,” she explained of the masked man.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger and Idaho murder victims.



Thus, questions have since arisen as to why the murderer would spare the eyewitness after already fatally stabbing her four roommates, two on the second floor and two on the top.

Criminal profiler

To make sense of it, criminal profiler John Kelly appeared on Fox News Thursday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked Kelly why a murderer would want to leave a surviving witness to such a grisly crime.

“I think he was in a rush to get out of the house,” Kelly responded.

“Usually with these types of killers, at a certain point — don’t forget, he’s tired. He’s killed a number of people already. At this point in time, maybe something’s getting to him and he just wants to put himself between him and the bodies as quick as possible. He just wants to get out of dodge as fast as he can.”

A rush to escape could explain why he left behind the leather sheath, which contained Kohberger’s DNA.

If time was the concern, his rush out of the house certainly eased the investigation for the police. D.M.’s description and the sheath were principal in identifying the suspect.

Or, the bushy-eyebrow murderer already got the thrill he sought by the time he faced the fifth roommate.

“I think he just had his fill for the night and wanted out of there,” Kelly added as a second possibility.

Idaho murder house.

‘Cannibalistic Tendencies’

Later, Ingraham asked Kelly what the suspect’s behavior patterns suggest. She cited a Newsweek story in which a forensic psychiatrist told the outlet that Kohberger’s obsessive-compulsive eating habits” indicated he’d be afraid he’d be addicted to meat if he ate it.”

“And it represented his struggle against his cannibalistic urges,” the Fox host read on.

An aunt of Kohberger detailed his bizarre eating habits last week. She explained his family would have to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat a meal from a pan that once cooked a type of food that contradicted this stringent vegan diet.

“You’re absolutely right. I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to hear next,” Kelly added.” And like Dahmer, cannibalism is up for grabs. You know, it can happen.”

Didn’t see that twist coming.

“Bottom line is when you look at this obsessive-compulsive behavior, if you look at every serial killer — and we’ve done research on this — you will find that they have some type of obsessive-compulsive behavior,” concluded Kelly.

You can watch the full interview on Fox News here.