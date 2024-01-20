Cricket Fan Turns Herself Into A Legend By Chugging Beer On Jumbotron In South Africa

Videos by OutKick

When you head out to a sporting event as a fan you have to be ready for anything. That includes being ready should the cameras find you in the stands and put you up on the jumbotron.

This is your moment and you can either choose to freeze or become a legend. A female fan taking in a Twenty20 match – a shortened version of cricket – in South Africa was well prepared for her moment on the jumbotron and chose to be a legend.

Cricket fan becomes a legend chugging beer in the stands (Image Credit: Danny Culley/X)

After it registered with her that the cameras in the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town had spotted her, she went right to work. She popped up and went right to work on downing her drink, which looked a lot like a soft drink of some kind.

Her chugging display also made it on the broadcast where the commentators decided to do a play-by-play of the action. One could be heard saying “Oh no, no, no” as she got to work. He then changed his tune to an excited “Yes!” when in a matter of a couple of seconds she produced an empty cup.

It was an incredible performance that had the commentator label her a legend. He said, “That’s the lighter part of this afternoon. What a legend!”

His broadcast partner added, “Her technique was epic. There she is, she should be proud of herself.”

This Fan Was Ready For Chugging Anything, Including Beer

It was at this time that the cameras found her again and she was ready for a repeat performance. This time she went to work on the man’s beer who was seated next to her in the stands.

The man had put a dent in the beverage, but she had something to prove with a repeat performance. It’s one thing to chug a soft drink, but can she do the same thing with a beer? As it turns out, yes she can.

She had no problem chugging the beer and made easy work of the man’s beverage as the crowd cheered her on. This is how you make the most of an afternoon of watching cricket.

You wake up and head out to the stadium for some action between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, you go home a legend.