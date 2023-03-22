Videos by OutKick

Although they are separated by just 50 miles, Nebraska and Creighton don’t get to play each other often. They are not in the same conference, they don’t have all of the same sports programs, and they don’t often pair in the postseason.

That doesn’t mean that the rivalry isn’t real, as demonstrated by Tuesday night’s baseball game.

The Cornhuskers traveled up the road to Omaha to face the Bluejays for a midweek matchup at the nicest stadium in college baseball. Creighton plays at Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series.

It's go time from Charles Schwab Field. pic.twitter.com/mrPNvuoiik — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 21, 2023

Nebraska entered at 11-6-1, the home team at 7-7. It was the visitors that were favored and the game was trending in that direction— until it wasn’t.

The Cornhuskers took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh inning that held until the ninth.

Get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in. pic.twitter.com/OxppcVWE6C — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 22, 2023

Down to their last two outs, the Bluejays started to rally. An RBI single cut the deficit to one.

B9

Nebraska 5

Creighton 4



RBI Single for Meggs pic.twitter.com/5QAYoUVgWT — Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) March 22, 2023

A sac fly with two outs tied the game.

B9

Nebraska 5

Creighton 5



TIE GAME on Sacrifice Fly!! pic.twitter.com/62QXndhbcn — Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) March 22, 2023

And then it happened. Creighton had a runner on third with two outs as redshirt freshman Ben North stepped into the box. He didn’t even need to swing.

Nebraska’s pitcher put the first pitch in the dirt and sent it bouncing past the catcher.

In that moment, the runner on third headed for home. It was bound to be a bang-bang play at the plate until the Cornhuskers catcher fumbled the exchange as the Bluejays runner slid in to score the winning run.

Creighton walked-off Nebraska.

As the runner touched home, Creighton’s dugout exploded onto the field. The celebration was on and Nebraska was pissed.

Wild walk-off, wild celebration‼️



Creighton scores 3️⃣ runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to down in-state rival, Nebraska.



FINAL@CU_Baseball: 6️⃣@Husker_Baseball: 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/DwBDZVj53q — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) March 22, 2023

Here’s another look at the walk-off steal of home and proceeding jubilee:

It is the Bluejays who lead the 2023 series 1-0, but they cannot claim ownership of their in-state rivals just yet. The Cornhuskers will host the second of three games in April before returning to Omaha in May.

A statement was made with Creighton’s celebration on Tuesday. The blood is, as they say, bad!