Crazy Video Shows Ohio State Kick Goes Laughably Wide At Exact Time Ball Dropped On New Year’s Eve

Good luck finding anyone with a more miserable New Year’s Eve experience than Ohio State.

The Buckeyes missed (that’s putting it mildly) what would’ve been a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s playoff game against Georgia, and it just so happened to sync up PERFECTLY with the ball dropping at midnight.

Seriously, it doesn’t get more timely than this.

Ohio State’s field goal missed wide exactly at midnight.



Crazy. Synced up Times Square and CFP: pic.twitter.com/vgqBAeRgd7 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 1, 2023

Ohio State misses kick just as ball drops on New Year’s Eve

My goodness. Talk about fate. Saturday’s slate of college football playoff games was amazing, and you can’t script it any better than this.

Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide left, no good, Happy New Year! What a damn way to ring in 2023 … for the Georgia Bulldogs of course.

A lot to unpack in that video. For starters, it’s so sad watching it now knowing how bad that sucker is going to miss. So much drama, so much hype, Ryan Day going crouching tiger on the sidelines thinking he’s about to pull off one of the biggest upsets ever …

… and then that.

Ohio State came close, but couldn’t pull off the upset. At least they got a cool New Year’s Eve story, though. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not even kind of close. The second it left his foot, you knew it was donezo. Not even a glimmer of hope as it floated through the air. Just pure defeat the instant he made contact with the ball.

Just imagine being an Ohio State fan whose wife is screaming to change the channel, too.

How many people all over the east coast were in total and complete battles with people in their houses over the end of the football game vs the ball dropping for new year? May be an all time record for in home arguments. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2023

You have the ball dropping – sponsored by Kia! Confetti falling everywhere, people going to town on each other, pure elation in NYC. All your wife wanted to do was see it unfold … and you made her watch that instead. Salt in the wound.

At least we got a cool video out of it, though. I’m sure the Buckeye faithful can take solace in that.