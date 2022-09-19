Crazy Video Shows Bills Mafia Raining Mustard and Ketchup on SuperFan Pinto Ron

NSFW (Not Safe For Weenies)

Bills Mafia is putting it all on the table with their pre-game festivities at Highmark Stadium, welcoming the Tennessee Titans for the season’s first home game.

Bills fan were raining “Go Bills” chant as they gathered for a home-game tradition in the stadium’s Hammer lot: squirting sauce all over Bills crazyman Pinto Ron.

Equipped with a hamburger and clean white shirt, Ron walked up to the party van holding Buffalo Elvis and his little helpers wielding bottles of ketchup and mustard.

Pinto wanted just a hint of sauce but was instead blessed with a baptism of sauce.

(Someone make this make sense. … )

WATCH:

The scene was televised insanity but just another week at home for Bills Mafia.

The rest of the NFL didn’t know what to make of it …

Buffalo Bills fans are wild😂😂😂 a fan is getting covered in Ketchup and Mustard😭 — Boseko (@LOKO4BOLO20) September 19, 2022

Bills fans, why are y’all on TV pouring ketchup and mustard on an old man? Like is this rooted in a tradition of some sort? — 🐺 (@notbuaydubz) September 19, 2022

Bills fans on tv covering an old man with ketchup and mustard. Wtf 🤦🏻 — Nick Shepherd (@nickshepherd240) September 19, 2022

So Bills fans have a ketchup and mustard bukkake tradition and we're supposed to act like this is normal? — Zák (@zoxedwards) September 19, 2022

Ketchup and mustard??? Bills Mafia is one of a kind. — Sports Junkie (@sportsjunkie56) September 19, 2022

Bills fan holds up a burger and gets sprayed by other bills fans with ketchup and mustard as hundreds of other bills fans gather around. What a time to be alive. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hqyJA2uC7b — Blizzy™ (@THEblizzyblaine) September 19, 2022

Wow. @espn at Buffalo is WILD! One dude has so many Bills tats on his legs he even has the mascot. And there's something they do with spraying a bottle of mustard amd ketchup on a old homeless man? #BillsMafia



Allen was only 8th in total yards last year. I figured higher. — 👻🚌eeriebus5️⃣6️⃣👻🚌 (@erebus56) September 19, 2022

Buffalo Bills Elvis is spraying a scared old man with ketchup and mustard from the roof of an 86 Ford Econoline van. What is this fanbase? pic.twitter.com/HmPXQU21Bl — DekeSlayer (@DekeSlayer) September 19, 2022