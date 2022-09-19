Crazy Video Shows Bills Mafia Raining Mustard and Ketchup on SuperFan Pinto Ron

updated

NSFW (Not Safe For Weenies)

Bills Mafia is putting it all on the table with their pre-game festivities at Highmark Stadium, welcoming the Tennessee Titans for the season’s first home game.

Bills fan were raining “Go Bills” chant as they gathered for a home-game tradition in the stadium’s Hammer lot: squirting sauce all over Bills crazyman Pinto Ron.

Equipped with a hamburger and clean white shirt, Ron walked up to the party van holding Buffalo Elvis and his little helpers wielding bottles of ketchup and mustard.

Pinto wanted just a hint of sauce but was instead blessed with a baptism of sauce.

(Someone make this make sense. … )

WATCH:

(2020) via The Buffalo News / Harry Scull Jr

The scene was televised insanity but just another week at home for Bills Mafia.

The rest of the NFL didn’t know what to make of it …

