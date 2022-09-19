Crazy Video Shows Bills Mafia Raining Mustard and Ketchup on SuperFan Pinto Ron

NSFW (Not Safe For Weenies)
Bills Mafia is putting it all on the table with their pre-game festivities at Highmark Stadium, welcoming the Tennessee Titans for the season’s first home game.
Bills fan were raining “Go Bills” chant as they gathered for a home-game tradition in the stadium’s Hammer lot: squirting sauce all over Bills crazyman Pinto Ron.
Equipped with a hamburger and clean white shirt, Ron walked up to the party van holding Buffalo Elvis and his little helpers wielding bottles of ketchup and mustard.
Pinto wanted just a hint of sauce but was instead blessed with a baptism of sauce.
(Someone make this make sense. … )
WATCH:
The scene was televised insanity but just another week at home for Bills Mafia.
The rest of the NFL didn’t know what to make of it …
