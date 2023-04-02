Crazy UConn Stat Underscores How Dominant Huskies Have Been, Especially Since Start Of Sweet 16

Videos by OutKick

The UConn Huskies are on some kind of roll. They’ve won five consecutive NCAA Tournament games, all by double-digits. You may not remember this, but compared to the last three games, UConn downright struggled on the opening weekend.

The Huskies beat Iona by 24 points. An absolute drubbing, to be sure. But they trailed in that game at several different points. In fact, Iona led at halftime, 39-37. Of course, Connecticut outscored them 50-24 in the second half.

Then, UConn faced St. Mary’s. Again, the final score saw the Huskies win comfortably, a 15-point margin. Though UConn led at halftime, they trailed by one point with just over 16 minutes left in the contest. The Gaels actually led by as many as eight points in the first half, the Huskies biggest deficit of the tournament.

Donovan Clingan of the UConn Huskies celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

That qualifies as a “scare” for this UConn team. Because after trailing in the second half of both of their first two games — albeit for a short time in each — that hasn’t happened since. In fact, UConn has only trailed by 49 seconds since the start of the Sweet 16. And all of those seconds came against Gonzaga.

Gonzaga had two leads in the first half of the Elite 8 matchup against the Huskies, both lasting for exactly one possession. Of course, UConn went on to beat the Bulldogs by 28 points.

In the Sweet 16, UConn did not trail against Arkansas. Not once. They cruised to a wire-to-wire 23-point victory. That happened against Miami, too. Though the final score ended up being much closer than the previous two matchups — UConn “only” won by 13 — they never trailed against the Hurricanes.

So, put it all together and UConn has trailed opponents for less than one minute over the past three games. None of that time came in the second half. They trailed Iona for 15 seconds in the second half of their first round matchup.

They trailed St. Mary’s for 38 seconds in the second half of the round two victory.

In total, UConn has trailed for less than one total minute in the second half of their five tournament games. Bring it on, San Diego State.

Dominance, thy name is UConn.