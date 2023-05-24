Crazy Squirrel Turns Yankees Fans Into Open-Mouth Emojis; Softest Fanbase Ever?

Videos by OutKick
A crazed squirrel sent the veggie dogs flying at Yankee Stadium after terrorizing a group of Yanks fans.
The squirrel’s surprise appearance at Tuesday night’s contest between New York and the Baltimore Orioles led to a picture-perfect moment that begs the question: are Yankees fans the softest in MLB?
After escaping the Yankees bullpen, the squirrel surprised a lineup of NY faithful sitting in their seats, leading to some humiliating expressions. Slow-motion footage showed the soft side of Yankees fans as the four 20-somethings sitting in front of the running rodent almost hopped up on their seats and called NYPD out of pure terror.
The older fella sitting nearby seemed amused by the squirrel, once again proving that old guys rule.
WATCH:
The squirrel made another appearance on the green but the game continued without interruption.
RELATED: OAKLAND A’S STADIUM IS SO BAD THAT THEY HAVE POSSUMS TAKING OVER BROADCASTERS BOOTH
Yankees fans were rightfully roasted (and salted) for the sheepish response to the squirrel.
Not playing in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns threw the first ceremonial pitch for the Yanks on Tuesday.
The rogue squirrel turned into the rally squirrel as the Yanks won the game with a tying score in the ninth and extra-inning heroics from the young Anthony Volpe.
Aaron Judge knocked an incredible homer in the ninth to tie the game at 5-5 and Volpe hit a sac fly to bring Isiah Kiner-Falefa home in the 10th.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok