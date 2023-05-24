Crazy Squirrel Turns Yankees Fans Into Open-Mouth Emojis; Softest Fanbase Ever?

Videos by OutKick

A crazed squirrel sent the veggie dogs flying at Yankee Stadium after terrorizing a group of Yanks fans.

The squirrel’s surprise appearance at Tuesday night’s contest between New York and the Baltimore Orioles led to a picture-perfect moment that begs the question: are Yankees fans the softest in MLB?

After escaping the Yankees bullpen, the squirrel surprised a lineup of NY faithful sitting in their seats, leading to some humiliating expressions. Slow-motion footage showed the soft side of Yankees fans as the four 20-somethings sitting in front of the running rodent almost hopped up on their seats and called NYPD out of pure terror.

The older fella sitting nearby seemed amused by the squirrel, once again proving that old guys rule.

WATCH:

Thinking about the Yankee Stadium squirrel. 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/U0ZQzIb1ok — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2023

I can’t quite make out who it is – but somebody in the Yankees bullpen is throwing sunflower seeds at a squirrel lmao. pic.twitter.com/VLnaiBQzvm — Mike Daddino (@mike_daddino) May 23, 2023

The squirrel made another appearance on the green but the game continued without interruption.

Yankees fans were rightfully roasted (and salted) for the sheepish response to the squirrel.

Yankee fans look completely terrified of a squirrel.

Cleveland fans, however👇🏻 🤣 https://t.co/tk4T6GktZ3 pic.twitter.com/LmxbTfdW83 — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) May 24, 2023

People are giving these Yankees fans shit for being so terrified of a squirrel, but squirrels are conniving, evil rodents who plot our downfall daily and destroy my patio furniture. pic.twitter.com/s1Z3Avi0z2 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) May 24, 2023

What a moment in baseball history pic.twitter.com/Fp0OfcScDg — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 24, 2023

Squirrel is more exciting than the Yankees offense. pic.twitter.com/YxeMWXJi1r — Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) May 24, 2023

This squirrel had the Yankees fans shook 😂 pic.twitter.com/3uSGB92UVq — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) May 24, 2023

DUDE IS A MENACE (squirrel loose on the walls Yankee Stadium) pic.twitter.com/WP0Ix0wVQa — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) May 24, 2023

Not playing in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns threw the first ceremonial pitch for the Yanks on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns throws out first pitch (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The rogue squirrel turned into the rally squirrel as the Yanks won the game with a tying score in the ninth and extra-inning heroics from the young Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Judge knocked an incredible homer in the ninth to tie the game at 5-5 and Volpe hit a sac fly to bring Isiah Kiner-Falefa home in the 10th.