Crazy NFL TV Stat Shows One Team Is A Media Juggernaut, And It’s Not The One You’re Thinking

The numbers are in halfway through the NFL season, and the results are clear. The New York Jets are a ratings juggernaut — Aaron Rodgers or not.

Grab your pencils and get ready to take some notes, because the league pumped out some wild stats this college football Saturday morning.

Per spokesman Brian McCarthy, the top 44 shows on TV this year have been NFL games. Every single one.

Furthermore, 48 of the 50 have been courtesy of the NFL, while the other two include the Colorado-Oregon showdown in September and an episode of 60 minutes (with an NFL lead-in game, of course).

Except on the West Coast!

As you’ll see in the below graphic, three of the top-five games involved the New York Jets, and none of them involved Aaron Rodgers (duh).

New York Jets, not Dallas Cowboys, driving NFL TV ratings

Like I said, don’t expect any flex scheduling involving the Jets. OutKick wrote about that very subject earlier this week with the option to flex beginning here pretty soon.

On first glace, the Jets-Raiders Sunday Night Football game next week seemed like a prime candidate to get the boot. Aidan O’Connell vs. Zach Wilson? No thanks. Yuck.

But that ain’t happening. The time for a change has already come and gone, and the NFL stood pat. Now we know why.

The Jets are a ratings darling, which isn’t that surprising given the fact that New York in general always draws well.

What is surprising — somewhat, at least — is that the Dallas Cowboys (America’s team) only hold one of these top-five spots, and it came against … the Jets.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske wrote about the new NFL flex rules earlier this week:

The NFL adjusted its flex scheduling policy for the 2023 season. The league now allows both Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football to have games swapped. Previously, only Sunday Night Football could switch.

However, the league cannot move Monday Night Football games until Week 12 and Thursday Night Football games until Week 13. It can move up to two Sunday Night Football games from Week 5 through Week 10, and then as often as it likes for the rest of the year.

For those wondering when the first flex could come, don’t be surprised if we see the Week 11 Vikings-Broncos SNF game sent to the sun. It wasn’t a great game on paper to begin with, and now we’re getting Josh Dobbs? Zero chance the NFL allows that to even get a whiff of primetime.

And hey! The Jets play the Bills that day. I’m sure CBS has that game protected, but I’m sure the NFL would love the chance to put the J-E-T-S back on primetime once more if they could.