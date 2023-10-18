We Still Don’t Know If Crazy Chargers Lady Is A Paid Actor, Even After Pat McAfee Show Appearance

Videos by OutKick

We here at OutKick are less focused on the meaning of the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Chargers than we are on the identity of the crazed Chargers fan.

Last night, the Monday Night Football broadcast frequently turned the camera toward a lady in a suite going through all of the emotions. Her animation made her a viral sensation.

But some people — possibly me — thought she was too animated. As in planted by the NFL for buzz.

All day, journalists and fans have debated whether the woman is a paid actor or just a nutty fan. People have been called “conspiracy theorists” for their opinions.

Apparently, her name is Merrianne Do. And she appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday to address the questions.

“If somebody reached out to me [to be a paid fan] I’m all for it. But at the end of the day this is who I am,” she told McAfee.

Has anyone from the NFL reached out to you..



"If somebody reached out to me I'm all for it but at the end of the day this is who I am"



Merrianne Do #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4j9kd5Vnpb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

Do is adamant she is not an actress and is just a loony fan of one of the most abysmally-run teams in the NFL.

She says she acts the same way during his kids’ flag football games.

Case closed?

No.

Telling ESPN that she is “just a fan” is exactly what a paid actor would say.

A true performer never breaks character. As a part-time wrestler, and a good one, McAfee could attest to that.

Plus, an alleged photo of Do has since emerged in which she wears a Minnesota Vikings jersey. Die-hard fans do not own the jerseys of other teams.

While there are posts that say Do became a Charges fan in 2017, she told McAfee she has been a fan of the team for “20 years.” (Check the 1:24 mark.) The photo above is not 20 years old.

We also understand that one of McAfee’s producers reported that Do’s song plays on the “Vikings” in his local league, and thus that’s why she wore the jersey.

I usually would ignore a fake story



However, this lady is too good a person to let this slide.



Her son plays on the “Vikings” in his local league.



So guess what?



Not only is she a real Chargers fan, but she is a super mom who went all out for her sons football game,… https://t.co/lfnMQwkjLe — Football (@BostonConnr) October 17, 2023

Maybe.

But again, that’s exactly what a paid actor would tell a producer.

Ultimately, we don’t rush to judgment here at OutKick. The jury is still out.

It’s 50-50 whether Merrianne Do is a paid fan. Do might, indeed, be working the masses.

If Merrianne Do is even her real name. Paid actors often use stage names during interviews.