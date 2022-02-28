Crappy Timing: Michael Keaton Was In The Bathroom During SAG Award Announcement

Videos by OutKick

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

On Sunday, SAG announced that Michael Keaton had won the award for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series,” but he missed the announcement because Mother Nature called him first. And Keaton’s toilet timing left presenter Salma Hayek feeling flushed.

“Are you kidding me? I have stage fright,” Hayek joked. “Come on, Michael. Come on, Michael.”

Moments later, Keaton came to the rescue.

“Thank you very much. Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room,” Keaton admitted to audience members after a prolonged wait for the actor’s acceptance speech. “And it’s packed, by the way.

“This is so nice. Thank you very much.”

.@MichaelKeaton receives Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oay0o96iX8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Eventually, Keaton accepted the SAG award for his role as an opioid-addicted doctor in the Hulu series Dopesick.

Upon accepting, and briefly joking about his pit stop, the 70-year-old actor then transferred the water works from the plumbing to the podium, holding back tears and stating: “This (award) is for my nephew Michael. And my sister Pam.”

“I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts… This is for my sister Pam. Thanks.”

Bathroom break aside, if his recognition and acceptance speech taught us anything, it’s that no one can accuse Keaton of having a potty mouth.

