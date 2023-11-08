Craig Counsell Park Sign Vandalized Following Ex-Brewers Manager’s Departure To Chicago

Videos by OutKick

The Milwaukee faithful aren’t pleased with Brewers manager Craig Counsell leaving for the Chicago Cubs.

And to drive the point home, vandals sabotaged the sign at Craig Counsell Park — writing “A**” over the coach’s name to vulgarly greet parkgoers.

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 06: Manager Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on as he makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 6, 2022. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The park, located in Whitefish Bay, is also home to the Whitefish Bay Little League baseball team.

Surely, the parents who caught the sign before it was draped over with a cover weren’t thrilled to see “A**” spray-painted on a public display.

#BREAKING: Someone vandalized the sign at Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay overnight @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/wcC79bosTF — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) November 7, 2023

Counsell also has 40 million reasons to ignore his haters. The manager signed a hefty five-year deal with Chicago, which has drawn questions over its ‘overvaluing’ of Counsell.

Counsell proved successful in his eight years with the Brewers and had been rumored for several jobs, including the New York Mets. On Monday, Counsell and the Cubs made their agreement official.

As OutKick’s Ian Miller wrote, Counsell is set to make more than players on his roster and makes more money than any player on the Oakland A’s roster.

Chi-Town goes all in with Counsell, a move that pestered his former team, mostly based on moving to an intradivisional team.

It’s a mystery as to whether American Family Field will welcome Counsell with cheers or boos on his eventual return next season.