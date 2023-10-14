Coyotes Logan Cooley Breaks NHL’s Friday The 13th Curse

Videos by OutKick

This week we had a Friday the 13th and we were lucky enough to witness Arizona Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley snapping a long-time NHL curse.

I’m not particularly superstitious in my everyday life, so it wouldn’t have occurred to me that it was Friday the 13th had two things not happened.

The first was that the cashier at the grocery store who blamed her cash register acting up on it being Friday the 13th. If that’s the worst thing that happens on a Friday the 13th, it’s been a good day.

The second thing was that I walked through the living room and my girlfriend was watching Jason X, a flaming hunk of donkey excrement that is basically Alien with Jason, minus any ounce of competent acting or filmmaking.

I knew the only reason she would be doing this was if there was a Friday the 13th marathon which there was. That was because it was Friday the 13th.

Regardless of my own lack of superstitiousness related to Friday being the 13th day of a month, I do sometimes read into sports curses, and the NHL has an eerie curse related to Friday the 13th.

Before Friday, no NHL player who had their debut on Friday the 13th had ever registered a point.

How many of those had there been before Logan Cooley took the ice on Friday night?

13.

*Duh, duh, duuuuuuuuuuuuuh*

Arizona Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley nabbed his first NHL points and snapped a curse in the process. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Cooley Plays Curse-Breaker

Cooley became the 14th player to make his debut on Friday the 13th, and he backed the first to buck the trend.

The third pick in the 2022 NHL Draft got himself a pair of assists in the ‘Yotes somewhat surprising shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, a team a lot of people think could make a playoff run this season.

Cooley assisted on a pair of powerplay tallies, including the game-tying goal by Nick Schmaltz.

It was an impressive showing from the former Minnesota Golden Gopher to snap the curse in a solid season opener for the Coyotes.

