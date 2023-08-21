Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Is A Licensed Pilot, Takes Teammates For A Spin Over Seattle

Videos by OutKick

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a …Cowboy?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks had some time to kill before Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. So he grabbed teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore for a little sightseeing tour — in the sky.

“They need to let me do the fly over for the National Anthem,” Cooks wrote on an Instagram video.

Relax: Cooks a licensed pilot. So he knows what he’s doing.

In fact, the 29-year-old has shared several of his flying adventures on social media over the past couple of years.

The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

And although the receiver has yet to record a stat in the preseason, quarterback Dak Prescott feels confident Cooks will be a valuable addition to the offense.

“He’s a true veteran,” Prescott said last month. “He’s a true pro on and off the field the way he takes care of his body. The way that he approaches the game. He’s been in the league for a while. You can tell that he’s been around some really good coaches, some great quarterbacks.”

(Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And Cooks has clearly earned the trust of his teammates, who willingly put their lives in his hands thousands of feet above Seattle.

The former Oregon State star has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in six of this nine NFL seasons. He has hauled in 630 total catches for 8,616 receiving yards, while bringing in 49 touchdown catches in his career.

“He brings all that experience to this team and that receiver group,” Prescott said. “Guys like CeeDee [Lamb] and Michael Gallup. They’re benefitting so much from him… Him being able to stretch the field opens up some options for us. It’s gonna be great.”