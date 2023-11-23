Cowboys Will Take Command On Defense

Videos by OutKick

Commanders vs. Cowboys, 4:30 ET

The main course gets a lot of attention on Thanksgiving. Everyone wants that sexy turkey photo where they have it with a nice, golden brown skin, and it looks seasoned to perfection. Maybe you even have those odd little white paper things on the end of the turkey (where do they come from?). But, really, Thanksgiving is about what is happening on the sides. Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, all of that is better than turkey. The Commanders and Cowboys squaring off isn’t exactly the main event today, but a side, and sometimes that game can turn out to be better than the main one.

The Commanders come into this game with a respectable 4-7 record. Does anyone think the Commanders have a ton of hope this season to win out or even for next year to turn things around and get the team rolling? Probably not. The spread on this game is an understandably high number. There isn’t much that the Commanders do well. Sam Howell has been a competent quarterback, even if he hasn’t been very good. Howell has thrown for 3,038 yards, but part of that is out of necessity because the Commanders seemingly walk out of the locker room down 7 points to start games. They’ve lost four of their past five games and that includes twice to the Giants, a team that now has three wins after those two victories. Somehow they went into New England and were able to beat the Patriots. It isn’t like the Pats are a great team, but going on the road is always a challenge in the NFL. They have played the Eagles twice and hung with them both times. Something about the team just doesn’t make sense. How do you play so well against the best team in the NFC but lose twice to the worst team? Are they tanking?

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14), left, gets off a pass during a pre-season game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Cowboys are pretty much doing what they did last year. They are winning games they should and losing the ones that are against good or better competition (with the major exception of the Arizona game which now appears to be a lack of focus). They are taking care of business at home especially and have won all of their home games by multiple scores. The offensive line for Dallas and the defensive line for Washinton are not quite equal. The Dallas line isn’t spectacular but gets the job done. The Commanders have shipped off both of their edge rushers so it is hard to say they are in a great spot, but they are at least solid up the middle. The run game shouldn’t go crazy for Dallas. On defense, though, expect Dallas to have a field day. Their line is vastly superior to the Washington line and the secondary of Dallas, especially at home, can be very difficult to throw on. It is fairly simple in this one, there isn’t really any area I’d put Washington to be better than Dallas in this game.

The spread is high, and it is high for a reason. I think the Commanders go under their team total in this game. Could they come out and be competitive, absolutely. The Eagles are better in every way than the Commanders and they hung with Philadelphia twice. Anything can happen on a short week too. I lean toward Dallas covering and the under in the game, but the only play I’ll officially take is the Commanders to go under 19.5 points in this game. Only one team in four games has gone over that total against the Cowboys in Dallas this season at home.

