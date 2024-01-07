Cowboys Will Cover Over Commanders

Videos by OutKick

Cowboys vs. Commanders, 4:25 ET

With the playoffs right around the corner, it can be hard to find the right game to bet on. Which is the right game? Well, any one that you find an edge in really should be the first indicator. However, it isn’t always that easy in Week 18 because sometimes teams sit players, sometimes teams are still fighting for things, other guys are trying to make a name for themselves in hopes of getting a job next season. There are a lot of factors. In today’s game we find the Cowboys with something to play for against the Commanders, a team still searching for answers of their own.

The Cowboys are locked into the playoffs, meaning they will have a game. But, they want to win so they can get the division and make sure they host a home game. This season, they are 8-0 at home, but just 3-5 on the road. That’s a stark difference and obviously a big indicator for them wanting to take this game. Dak Prescott has had a very good season and should warrant some MVP consideration this year. The team has done a good job on defense as well, and currently sit eighth in yards allowed to opponents. Mopst of their success, though, has come at home. On the road, their team is allowing 22.3 points per game on the road. Compare that to the 15.9 in home games and you can see that they are allowing a full touchdown and extra point more on the road. The importance of them winning this game cannot be understated. Frankly, I don’t see them taking their team out of this game just to make sure nothing happens.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 24: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Commanders don’t have anything left to play for as they’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention and have been for a while now. Their team has been bad, and they have to figure out how they are going to protect their quarterback next season. This year, they gave up a ridiculous amount of sacks to opponents and didn’t give Sam Howell a chance to really operate the offense. There have been some flashes of success for the Commanders. Early in the year, they looked like they were playing solid football and like they might be able to remain competitive. Most of that has slipped to the side as they went from 4-5 to now 4-12. Arguably their worst loss of the season came at the hands of the Cowboys when they lost 45-10 in Dallas. Will they be able to play spoiler and get some revenge here? I kind of doubt it. I think they will try, and I imagine a lot of these guys are playing to showcase their skills for next year, but Dallas overmatches them in virtually every way, and as I said, they still need to win the game.

As I said in the opener, picking winners can be hard, but picking a game can be just as difficult. In weeks like these, I try to find games that have a bit more meaning and ones that I think make sense. I’m going to take the Cowboys to cover the big -13 spread. Even on the road, and against a division opponent, I think it is too important of a game for them to mess around. I’ll take them to cover here.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024