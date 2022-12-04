Cowboys-Colts Will Be Low-Scoring Game

Colts vs. Cowboys, 8:20 ET

What the hell is happening with the Colts? They start the new Jeff Saturday era with a victory over the dysfunctional Raiders, then they battle until the end against the Eagles, and finally, they play the Steelers at home and lose once again. The Cowboys have been solid for a while now but is this a letdown game?

I’ve talked a bit about the Colts already, but there is more than just those three games that Saturday has coached. Before he was hired, the Colts fell to the Commanders and the Patriots. This wasn’t a very tough schedule – they could’ve easily been 4-1 over their past five games, but they are getting virtually no offensive production. Now they face a Cowboys team that is allowing just 17 points per game to opponents. How are the Colts going to attack this defense? My guess is that they need to lean on Jonathan Taylor. I think that Taylor can probably make a decent impact against a Cowboys team that is allowing 131.9 yards per game to opponents’ rushing attacks. However, against the Colts, the team can sell out against the run a bit because the team has been so bad in the passing game.

The Cowboys are shouldn’t struggle in this game at all, but the motivation might not be too high. When you come into games knowing that you’re going to win and can coast, you usually do. That means the game might be closer to start the game. It might not take that motivation as they are clearly the better team in this one and could still win with little effort. They also have a little extra rest as the last time they’ve played was on Thanksgiving. I will give the Colts defense credit, they are good enough. I think they can probably stop the rushing attack of the Cowboys, but they probably won’t be able to contain both the rush and passing game.

This does not seem like a game that will see a ton of points. I think the Colts will be lucky to put up two touchdowns. I’m going to instead play the under in this game at 44.5. In my opinion, the Cowboys defense is going to stop the run and then all they have to do is read Matt Ryan who has been terrible this season. Play the under 44.5.

