Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Surges Into NFL MVP Lead After Dominating Win Over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys made a big-time statement on Sunday Night Football. They pummeled the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, 33-13. The only Eagles touchdown came on a Dak Prescott mistake — a lost fumble that led to a scoop-and-score.

Outside of that blemish, though, Prescott played another strong game. And, the betting market reacted. Prescott is now the consensus favorite to capture the NFL’s MVP award.

Although Prescott said after the game that he didn’t play his best, the numbers still looked solid. He threw for 271 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After leading the NFL last season with 15 interceptions (in only 12 games played), Prescott has just six this season in his first 13 starts. He hasn’t throw fewer than 10 interceptions in a season where he played at least 12 games since 2018.

He could still reach that number, but there’s no question he isn’t giving the ball away at the rate he did last season.

In fact, the fumble against the Eagles was the first one Prescott lost all season.

Thanks to that performance, he jumped over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the MVP race according to most sportsbooks.

Purdy jumped to the top of the MVP race after last week — by beating the Philadelphia Eagles. Apparently, beating the Eagles is the key to moving to the top of the MVP race.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott moved to the top of the NFL MVP race according to most sportsbooks after beating the Eagles. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

That’s good news for Giants QB Tommy DeVito, who still plays the Eagles twice, including in Week 18. Just kidding.

Purdy lost the top spot despite throwing for over 350 yards in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jalen Hurts led the MVP race prior to Week 13, but back-to-back losses to Purdy and Prescott dropped him to third.

Prescott and Purdy have very similar stats this year and both quarterback 10-3 NFC teams. The race probably comes down to which team finishes higher in the standings, quite honestly.

Prescott controls his destiny in the race. The Cowboys have to face the Bills, Dolphins and Lions over the next three weeks.

If he continues to play as he has, he’s going to capture his first NFL MVP award.

For a guy who takes as much criticism as Prescott takes, that would be an incredible achievement.

It’s about time the Dallas Cowboys quarterback gets some spotlight!