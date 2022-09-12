Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Denies Getting Lit Up By Leonard Fournette, Watch For Yourself

Remember that sweet Sunday Night Football play where Bucs QB Tom Brady connected with veteran wideout Julio Jones for 48 yards?

WATCH:

JULIOOOOOOOO! Ridiculous catch for 48 yards! pic.twitter.com/Ic0nOfSKcG — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 12, 2022

Well, that play wouldn’t have been possible without Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette picking up a rush from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Fournette didn’t simply fulfill his assignment in stopping Parsons; he fully pancaked the dude.

And like any competitive athlete, Parsons wanted to save face with a yeah, but actually-type of excuse on Twitter, denying that Fournette laid him out as he did.

Here’s the tape to prove it:

Leonard fournette just pancaked micah parsons 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7dyMrMw9d — evin (@KayvonOjulari) September 12, 2022

My goodness Leonard Fournette LAYED OUT Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/WSRrAwDTh5 — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) September 12, 2022

Leonard Fournette lit up Micah Parsons on this deep pass from Tom Brady to Julio Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/ngzkz8RNIU — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) September 12, 2022

Parsons tried to save his own a** by calling the Fournette block a dirty move. The second-year linebacker tweeted:

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned [sic] when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y [sic] !! Stop hyping this weak a** s*** it’s football!!”

Understanding the assignment yet again, Fournette caught the bitter response from Parsons and rained on his parade with an exceptional troll job.

Now that the Cowboys are expected to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least six weeks, all eyes will be on Parsons to back up his tough guy talk and lead Dallas through their defense.

Fournette – 1

Parsons – 0 (just like the Cowboys’ win column)

