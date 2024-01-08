Cowboys Fan Gets Blasted By A Nasty Sucker Punch That Exposed His ‘Sunroof’

Videos by OutKick

I know some of you guys don’t like to see disgusting NFL fan fight videos because they’re showing an absolutely pathetic side of Americana, but the OutKick Culture Department has a civic duty to show such behavior.

Exposing the behavior is our way of FIGHTING BACK! The OutKick Culture Department will not stand for such nasty behavior as what we saw Sunday night at Fed Ex Field where a scumbag Commanders fan uncorked a haymaker sucker punch on a Cowboys fan who didn’t get a chance to defend himself.

DISGUSTING!

Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that “L” and carry your weak ass home. pic.twitter.com/HjaS2Y5KTk — Tracey (@Ms_Trae) January 8, 2024

Cowboys fan Tracey, who posted the video makes a good point.

“Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that “L” and carry your weak ass home,” she wrote about the trash Commanders fan in what looks like a Ryan Kerrigan jersey.

Tracey made another great point when a fellow Cowboys fan said this disgusting sucker punch is why she would never go to another NFL game.

“Don’t allow 1 idiot to derail your fun. Can’t stay locked up in the house, cause they’re everywhere lol,” Miss Tracey tweeted.